Gun licence row: CM defends 'religion-neutral' policy; Oppn warns 'risk to peace'

Guwahati, August 14: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, defended the state government’s decision to issue arms licences to indigenous citizens in remote and vulnerable areas, describing the move as “completely religion-neutral and political-neutral” and guided solely by merit and necessity.

Launching an online portal for digital applications at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Sarma said the aim was not to distribute weapons freely but to enable responsible citizens to protect themselves in regions where police could take two to three hours to reach.

“This is a routine exercise of government power, not sensationalism,” he said. He added that any responsible indigenous citizen of Assam, whose family has lived here for at least three generations, can apply—irrespective of religion.

“Licensing officers will decide with utmost responsibility and without political influence,” he said.

Sarma noted that earlier security concerns, especially militant activities, had made the government cautious in granting licences. “Today, with improved law and order, we are empowering people to be first responders,” he said.

The Chief Minister clarified that the government will only grant licences—applicants must buy their own arms and undergo mandatory training from retired security personnel.

The applicants must also pass checks on criminal history, mental health and necessity, especially in border areas.

“This isn’t Orunodoi where people queue for benefits. Each case will be scrutinised. Ironically, most arms licences were issued by Congress governments in the past, yet they criticise us now,” he remarked.

Opposition parties have criticised the policy since it was first announced on May 28, calling it “dangerous”, “divisive” and even “constitutionally questionable”.

Minutes after the Chief Minister launched the online application portal, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia told reporters that “gun culture is never appreciable” and argued that the move contradicts Assam’s path towards peaceful progress.

“Assam has a history of armed rebellion, and on many occasions, former Central governments urged people to lay down arms and join the mainstream. Even the current Central dispensation has repeatedly appealed to underground groups to return to the mainstream. In that context, we question the rationale behind arming certain sections of people,” Saikia said.

He further alleged that the decision to grant arms licences reflects the failure of the state’s Home Department, which is currently headed by the Chief Minister himself.

“The government has offered no assurance that this policy will not trigger communal tension. Similar measures adopted elsewhere—such as Jammu and Kashmir’s Village Defence Parties and Chhattisgarh’s Salwa Judum—were later withdrawn,” he added.