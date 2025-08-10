Gun is essential in vulnerable areas: Himanta Biswa Sarma on arms license policy

Guwahati, August 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that granting arms licenses to indigenous residents in certain vulnerable areas is essential for their safety.

“A gun is essential. Without a gun, how will you live in places like South Salmara and Mankachar? You will understand when you go there. Twenty to twenty-five thousand people surrounding a handful of people in the middle with a Satra - these hundred people need something to defend themselves,” Sarma said.

He stressed that the government will not distribute arms indiscriminately. “We will not just give arms. After much evaluation and introspection, we will issue them. We need land, rights, and guns as well, but all within the purview of law and legalities,” he stated.

On May 28, the state government announced an unprecedented decision to grant arms licenses to indigenous citizens in vulnerable and remote areas under a special scheme. The move aims to empower local communities to safeguard themselves amid concerns over cross-border infiltration, communcal tensions and other security threats.

The Chief Minister stated the new policy is strictly limited to areas where national security concerns are pronounced, particularly along Assam’s international border with Bangladesh. Among the immediate areas being considered for arms licence issuance are Dhubri, South Salmara, Barpeta, Morigaon, and Nagaon.