84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as 31st Governor of Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as 31st Governor of Assam
X

Source: Twitter 

Guwahati, Feb 22: Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as the Governor of Assam on Wednesday.

78-year-old Kataria was sworn in as the 31st governor of Assam at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Kataria, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, would succeed professor Jagdish Mukhi, who demitted office on February 19 after completing his term.

Earlier, Kataria had served as the Home Minister of Rajasthan and a leader of opposition in the State Assembly there.

Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria were accorded a warm welcome by several cabinet ministers of Assam on his arrival in Guwahati on Tuesday.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as 31st Governor of Assam

Guwahati, Feb 22: Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as the Governor of Assam on Wednesday.

78-year-old Kataria was sworn in as the 31st governor of Assam at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Kataria, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, would succeed professor Jagdish Mukhi, who demitted office on February 19 after completing his term.

Earlier, Kataria had served as the Home Minister of Rajasthan and a leader of opposition in the State Assembly there.

Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria were accorded a warm welcome by several cabinet ministers of Assam on his arrival in Guwahati on Tuesday.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X