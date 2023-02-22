Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as 31st Governor of Assam

Guwahati, Feb 22: Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as the Governor of Assam on Wednesday.

78-year-old Kataria was sworn in as the 31st governor of Assam at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Kataria, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, would succeed professor Jagdish Mukhi, who demitted office on February 19 after completing his term.

Earlier, Kataria had served as the Home Minister of Rajasthan and a leader of opposition in the State Assembly there.

Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria were accorded a warm welcome by several cabinet ministers of Assam on his arrival in Guwahati on Tuesday.





Governor designate Shri Gulab Chand Kataria ji will assume his charge tomorrow, February 22.



This evening made a courtesy call to Shri Kataria Ji to welcome him and his wife Smt Anita Kataria ji to the blessed land of Maa Kamakhya.



Looking forward to his valued guidance.




