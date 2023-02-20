Guardians demand action against bursting of crackers and loudspeakers in Bajali

Patacharkuchi, Feb 20: Playing of loudspeaker in high tune and bursting of fire crackers in a competing manner has become a cause of concern for the examinees of the greater Bajali area.

Bajali is known as one of the educational hub of the state. However, the frequent bursting of crackers and loudspeakers played during occasions has disturbed the educational atmosphere in the area, alleged guardians of students preparing for their board exams.

Several private and government educational institutions are operating here. Thousands of students from different parts of the state are halting here in Pathsala town and preparing for final examination as it is the time for HS and HSLC final examination besides the annual examinations of the students. Expressing concern over the prevailing situation, residents informed that during occasions including pujas and marriage celebration people seem to neglect the fact that the board exams are just a few days ahead.

A section of enraged guardian said, “Marriage halls are playing music and bursting crackers indiscriminately and hampering the atmosphere for the students and creating sound pollution. Apart from students the local residents also had to spend sleepless nights.”

Earlier the administration has put restriction by issuing special order regarding this issue in Bajali. But now the condition is worsening and the students are facing severe disturbance alleged the guardians and examinees. The locals here appealed the administration to take adequate steps considering the future of the students and to maintain the liberty of all section.