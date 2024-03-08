Guardian of the Wild: Meet Kaziranga's first woman director

Guwahati, March 8: When I reached out to the Director of Kaziranga National Park, I had my doubts about securing an interview, considering the demanding schedules the guardians of the forest maintain. Unexpectedly, my call was met with a positive response, and I attribute this, in part, to a fortunate encounter with a tiger that the administrator had experienced in the dense jungles of Kaziranga on that day.

“…and just as I speak to you today, I am very happy that I have seen a tiger for almost 30 minutes,” said an ecstatic voice from the other end, the first woman Director of Kaziranga National Park (KNP), IFS Sonali Ghosh.

Kaziranga's conservation history bears a captivating origin when Mary Curzon, the wife of the Viceroy of India, failed to spot a single-horned rhinoceros during her visit. Her concern prompted urgent measures, leading to the establishment of the proposed reserve forest in 1905. What was initiated by a woman a century ago is now led by another, continuing the legacy of female leadership in protecting the iconic species.

Ghosh considers herself fortunate to have been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing a national park with a history spanning over a century. Growing up near parks and sanctuaries, she developed an innate passion for nature and wildlife.

Following her graduation, her fondness for animals evolved into a profound passion. Embarking on a journey in forest and wildlife conservation that has spanned decades, she reflects on the obstacles and challenges she encountered along the way, offering a glimpse into her current life.

"It's a completely hands-on job, we must anticipate and handle any unforeseen circumstances that arise. Despite the challenges, there is a profound sense of satisfaction. Whether it's dealing with a forest fire, tracking a wandering rhino, elephants causing havoc in nearby fields, or frontline injuries, these situations are part of the job. When the stress mounts, I find solace by immersing myself in the tranquility of the forest. It's a gratifying experience that leaves me rejuvenated and happy when I return," expressed Ghosh.

Since taking charge of KNP on September 1, 2023, Ghosh has diligently steered the mission with her primary focus on animal welfare, wildlife management, and unwavering support for her team. Her priority extends to the community, as the Kaziranga model revolves around a people-centric approach. "Whether addressing anti-poaching measures, resolving human-animal conflicts, conducting animal counts, or securing other areas, these are our top priorities. Following that is, of course, the well-being of my team, because the Kaziranga model is fundamentally a people's model. Striking a balance between the people, the community, and conservation is crucial," Ghosh emphasised.





Having served in various capacities during her formative years, Ghosh's early experiences included grade postings in the wildlife sector. This background undoubtedly contributed to her role as a field director. Her expertise is evident not only in overseeing operations but also in assessing necessary interventions and understanding the challenges, all stemming from her hands-on experience in these areas.



Reflecting on her experience working in KNP, Assam, Ghosh expressed, "I would describe it as exceptional. Being a woman here in Assam is, in fact, an advantage, especially when interacting with the community or society at large. There is a greater sense of warmth and acceptance towards women. Additionally, collaborating with the communities has been a gratifying experience. I believe Assam and the entire Northeast region can set an example for the world and the country in demonstrating how women can take the lead."

For Ghosh, working for the voiceless animals is deeply satisfying amidst the beauty of the environment and embrace of mother nature. She believes that there will be prejudice and there will be breaking of the glass ceiling, but one will have to take it with a pinch of salt and take up the challenge to work better.

On being asked about facing gender discrimination, Ghosh explained that the issue is prevalent in all sectors, but the need of the hour is maintaining gender balance and the right mindset. “The challenge is how do you make your work environment more gender neutral and not distinguish between men and women. I have faced challenges, but rather than being bogged down by societal norms or gender pressures the best advice I would give is to continue doing good work and avoid being stressed,” Ghosh added.

Based on her personal experiences, Ghosh highlighted the prevalent challenges in her field. These hurdles often arise in remote or forested areas, presenting logistical barriers and lacking basic amenities such as electricity and toilets. Ghosh stressed the importance of adaptation under such circumstances. She highlighted the strengths of effective communication and multitasking abilities among women, leveraging adversities as opportunities to be better prepared and turn challenges into advantages. “The support from family, particularly from my partner, becomes exceptionally vital. In my case, my husband played a pivotal role as my pillar of strength, sharing equal responsibility,” concluded Ghosh.







