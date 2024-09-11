Guardian minister shake-up: Assam govt reassigns key districts to 14 ministers

Guwahati, Sept 11: The Assam government has announced the reassignment of guardian ministers across the state's districts.

According to a notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department on Tuesday, 14 cabinet ministers have been entrusted with new responsibilities to oversee the development and welfare activities at the district level.

As part of their duties, these ministers will be responsible for monitoring infrastructure projects, welfare schemes, and ensuring efficient implementation of government initiatives.

Each minister has been assigned two to three districts, where they will act as a connection between the state government and the local administration.

Their role includes addressing the concerns of the people and ensuring effective communication between the two levels of governance.

Notably, several ministers who were previously responsible for certain districts have been reassigned to new ones.

For instance, Atul Bora, who had been overseeing Kamrup (M) and North Lakhimpur in 2022, will now manage Kamrup (M) and Nalbari districts.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, previously responsible for Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia districts, will now handle Karimganj, Dhubri, and Bongaigaon districts in his updated role.

The Guardian Minister Programme, introduced in 2021, was designed to strengthen district-level welfare policies and enhance the quality of governance across Assam.

This reshuffle aims to bring fresh perspectives to different regions while continuing the program's goals.

Here is the detailed list of guardian minister and their respective districts –

1. Ranjeet Kumar Dass - Karimganj, Dhubri, Bongaigaon

2. Atul Bora - Kamrup (M), Nalbari

3. Urkhao Gwra Brahma - Kokrajhar, Chirang

4. Ashok Singhal - Goalpara, Biswanath

5. Keshab Mahanta - Morigaon, Darrang, South Salmara

6. Ajanta Neog - Jorhat, Nagaon

7. Chandra Mohan Patowary - Kamrup, Barpeta, Bajali

8. Ranoj Pegu - Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Majuli

9. Sanjay Kishan - Golaghat, Dima Hasao

10. Pijush Hazarika - Sonitpur, Udalguri, Hojai

11. Jogen Mohan - Dibrugarh, Dhemaji

12. Bimal Bora - Tinsukia, Charaideo

13. Jayanta Malla Baruah - Cachar, Hailakandi, Baksa, Tamulpur

14. Nandita Garlosa - West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong.