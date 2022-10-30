Guardian minister Pijush Hazarika distributes cheque to beneficiaries in Biswanath

Guwahati, Oct 30: Minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Government of Assam, Pijush Hazarika today formally handed over cheques to 11 beneficiaries under Category II of the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme, 2021 in Biswanath Chariali.

The scheme covers a total of 3,099 beneficiaries as second-class beneficiaries. Along with other districts of the State, the guardian minister ceremonially handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries in Biswanath College under the initiative of Finance Department, Government of Assam.

Steps have been taken to provide cheques to the remaining beneficiaries of the qualified district through the Deputy Commissioner's office, the concerned Circle Officer's office and the Block Development Officer's office.

Meanwhile, land deeds were also distributed by the Guardian minister to a total of 117 landless families of the Shah community under Diring Pathar in Biswanath district.