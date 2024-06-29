GU marksheet scam: Eight arrested after probe

Barpeta, June 29: In a shocking development, Barpeta Road police have arrested eight individuals allegedly involved in a large-scale marksheet manipulation scam at Gauhati University.

The arrests come following directives from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who addressed the issue during his visit to Barpeta on Thursday.

According to the Chief Minister, those in charge of the university's computerised marksheet system were found to have increased the marks of certain students in exchange for money.

The scam came to light when authorities at Ganeshlal Chaudhary College in Barpeta Road detected forged marks for one Azizul Haque, a sixth-semester undergraduate student, prompting a detailed investigation that led to the arrest of eight individuals from various parts of Assam.

Among those arrested is Krishnan Krishnamurthy, a Gauhati University staff member originally from Bihar's Samastipur district. Other arrests include Shibtosh Mahato, a junior computer assistant at Dhubri Law College, and individuals from Kalgachia, Nagaon, and other areas. The accused allegedly include faculty members from various colleges and universities.

The eight arrested individuals are:

1. Krishnan Krishna Murthy (Gauhati University staff)

2. Ismail Hussain (Kalgachia)

3. Alomgir Khan (Amguri/Kalgachia)

4. Moinul Haque (Bardanga, Kalgachia)

5. Hamez Uddin (Nagaon)

6. Aminul Islam (Librarian, Langla College)

7. Shibtosh Mahato (Dhubri Law College)

8. Abul Basher (Langla Kalgachia)

The suspects have been charged under sections 468, 120B, 467, 471, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, relating to forgery, criminal conspiracy, and cheating.

This case has raised serious concerns about the integrity of academic records and evaluation processes at Gauhati University. As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to implement stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.