GU Marksheet Scam: Dhubri Law College computer teacher arrested

Dhubri, June 29: Shibtosh Mahato, a computer teacher at Dhubri Law College, has been arrested by Barpeta Police on allegations of forgery and tampering with student mark sheets in exchange for money.

The accused was arrested on Friday evening from his residence in the Dhubri Municipal area.

According to sources, Mahato has been accused of manipulating the examination results of several students by altering their answer sheets. The students allegedly paid him for manipulating results, which undermines the integrity of the academic institution.

The Barpeta Police acted on a tip-off and swiftly moved to detain Mahato. Following his detention, he was taken into custody and transported to Barpeta for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

It has come to the fore that Mahato's arrest is connected to Gauhati University's recent revelations of a massive mark sheet scam, with allegations that university officials have been inflating students' marks in exchange for money. The scam came to light after an investigation into a forgery case involving a student from Ganeshlal Chaudhary College in Barpeta.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the media on Thursday during his visit to Barpeta confirmed that those responsible for managing the university’s computerized marksheet system were found to be taking bribes to increase marks of students.

The chief minister revealed that the main accused in the scam has already been arrested, and six cases related to the incident have surfaced so far. Mahato has also been detained in this connection.