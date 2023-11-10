GU introduces menstrual leave for female students

Guwahati, Nov 10: Following the directives of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Gauhati University on Thursday introduced menstrual leave for its female students.

According to the notification, the female students of the academic departments of the university and its affiliated colleges will be granted a relaxation of 2 per cent in the minimum class attendance. This means the students will be allowed to sit in the semester examinations with 73 per cent attendance instead of 75 per cent.

“As per directives of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Government of India vide letter No. F.O. 17-8/2023/U.5 dated 16.08.2023 subject to ratification in the Executive Council, Gauhati University, the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, G.U. is pleased to allow relaxation of 2% for female students as ‘menstrual leave’ in minimum class attendance for the academic departments of Gauhati University as well as for the affiliated colleges,” the notification reads.