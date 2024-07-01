GU forms panel to probe marksheet scam

Guwahati, July 1: Days after the marksheet tampering scam came to light, Gauhati University constituted a high-powered confidential committee on Sunday to probe the matter and further look into the damage caused by suspected activities of ITI Limited.

“A few incidents of multiple modifications of records of one undergraduate student from an affiliated college have been detected and analysed in the daily emergency meetings held yesterday and today,” the GU Registrar statement reads.

“These suspected activities in the software database by the unit head of ITI Limited are being examined and verified. The unauthorized handling and modifications have been done at the highest level of the engaged software company positioned at GU,” it added.

This comes after at least eight people were arrested in an alleged large-scale marksheet manipulation scam at the university.