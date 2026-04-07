‘Growth needs security’: Shah ties Barak Valley growth to infiltration curb

Silchar, April 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, underscored the need for “development free from infiltration” while addressing an election rally in Hailakandi, asserting that long-term prosperity in Barak Valley hinges on strong internal security and stable governance.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Milon Das, Shah struck a dual note of security and economic growth, arguing that a peaceful and secure environment is fundamental for attracting investment, generating employment and ensuring efficient delivery of welfare schemes.

“Lasting development is only possible when there is peace and stability. Without security, progress cannot sustain,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP-led governments’ efforts both at the Centre and in Assam, Shah said significant strides have been made in strengthening law and order, while simultaneously pushing infrastructure and social sector development across the region.

Laying out a development roadmap for Barak Valley, the Home Minister pointed to ongoing and proposed improvements in road connectivity, healthcare infrastructure, and administrative decentralisation.

He specifically mentioned the establishment of the Assam Secretariat for Barak Valley in Silchar, stating that it would reduce the need for long-distance travel to Dispur and improve governance at the regional level.

He also highlighted investments in healthcare facilities, including medical and cancer care services, aimed at improving access and outcomes.

Focusing on welfare measures, Shah placed special emphasis on initiatives targeting tea garden communities.

“Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, daily wages for tea garden workers in Assam stood at just Rs 94. Under the BJP government, this has increased to Rs 258,” he said.

He added that the party is committed to raising wages to Rs 500 per day within the next five years.

He further stated that nearly 3.5 lakh families across 700 tea gardens have been granted land pattas, ensuring long-awaited land ownership rights.

“In the first phase itself, this process has been completed in 106 tea estates across 20 districts,” Shah said, calling it a major step toward empowering tea garden workers.

Shah also outlined additional promises for farmers and vulnerable sections, including enhanced income support, assured procurement at minimum support price (MSP), subsidies for farm mechanisation, financial assistance for women, affordable essential commodities, and housing for economically weaker sections.

Shah also credited the state government with significantly improving the law-and-order situation. He said that peace accords and efforts to bring youth into the mainstream have helped Assam transition from a period of unrest to one focused on growth and development.

Calling for electoral support, Shah urged voters to back the BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), stressing that continuity in governance would accelerate development in Hailakandi and the wider Barak Valley region.

“A stable government will ensure that security-led development continues to benefit every section of society,” he said.