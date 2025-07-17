Ground Zero: New images reveal ULFA-I camp devastation after aerial strikes

Guwahati, July 17: Four days after Indian security forces carried out precision strikes on United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) camps in Myanmar, the banned outfit has released photographs showing the aftermath of the assault.

The images, released on Thursday, reveal extensive damage to two of the group’s key installations — the ‘Diamond Camp’ near Hoyat village and the 'central mobile headquarters' in the Waktham region of Myanmar.





The camps, now reduced to rubble, were reportedly targeted using drones and rocket strikes.





In a statement, the proscribed outfit admitted to the attacks and confirmed the deaths of three top-ranking cadres - self-styled Lt Gen Nayan Asom, ‘Brigadier’ Ganesh Asom, and ‘Colonel’ Pradip Asom. It also claimed that at least 19 cadres were injured in the strike.





The aerial strikes are believed to have been prompted by intelligence reports indicating that the ULFA(I) was regrouping and planning subversive activities.





The strike marks a significant blow to the ULFA-I, considered one of the last active insurgent outfits in Assam.





It is being seen as the most serious setback to the group since the Myanmar Army's joint crackdown with India under 'Operation Sunrise' in 2019.