Grenade recovery near army camp in Tinsukia raises concerns

Guwahati, Dec 5: On Monday evening, a significant security breach unfolded near the army cantonment in Tinsukia's Kakopathar area, as a grenade was discovered on the roof of a garage in the Kapahtoli locality.

Swift action was taken by an army team, which promptly arrived at the scene and detonated the explosive device safely.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a powerful grenade explosion in the same locality just a few days ago, during the last week of November. According to reports, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle targeted the army camp and hurled two grenades. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in the blast.

The recovery of another grenade near the army cantonment has heightened tensions and triggered panic in the local community.