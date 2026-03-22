Grenade attack on Tinsukia police camp leaves four commandos injured

Margherita, Mar 22: A late-night ambush in Upper Assam has left four Assam Police commandos injured, triggering fresh alarm over security in the region.

The attack unfolded around 2 am on Sunday at a police commando camp at Jagun 10 Mile in Tinsukia district, when unidentified miscreants struck with precision and force.

The injured have been identified as Chitranjan Mili and Debashis Bora from Jorhat, Ravi Garh from Chabua, and Jambuch Marak from Goalpara. All four are currently undergoing treatment.

According to reports, the attackers lobbed at least five grenades into the camp before opening fire, setting off a fierce gun battle. Security personnel hit back instantly, with the exchange of gunfire stretching for nearly 30 to 45 minutes.

For residents nearby, the night was one of fear and chaos. “The sound was continuous and extremely frightening. It went on for 30–45 minutes. People here are terrified,” a local resident said, urging authorities to step up protection.

“We need better security. People live here, and they are scared. Whatever is happening must be stopped,” the resident added.

There is no official confirmation yet on who carried out the attack, though suspicion has fallen on ULFA-Independent.

The incident has once again put the spotlight on the fragile security situation in parts of Upper Assam, with authorities expected to ramp up surveillance and operations in the wake of the assault.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.