Green hydrogen buses for state? Union Minister hints big shift in public transport

Guwahati, Feb 26: On Day 2 of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, hinted at a transformative shift in Guwahati’s public transport, suggesting that green hydrogen-powered buses could soon hit the city’s roads.

Speaking at the Unlocking Assam’s Energy Potential session in Khanapara on Wednesday, Puri pushed for expanding India’s green hydrogen sector, noting that hydrogen-powered buses are already running in Delhi and could soon be introduced in Assam and the Northeast.

“The beauty of green hydrogen is that those buses can ply in Guwahati and other parts of the Northeast, emitting nothing but water vapour,” he said.

According to Puri, Assam and other proactive states will play a vital role in India’s green energy revolution, which is expected to reach a tipping point by 2030.

“The real revolution is coming now,” he said, crediting states like Assam for their cooperation in advancing energy initiatives.

The Union Minister also highlighted the state’s crucial role in the country’s energy landscape.

“Assam has set the trend; the state’s role in contributing to India’s energy security will go up. Assam is contributing 15% crude oil and 14% gas,” Puri said, underscoring the need to maximise existing resources while transitioning towards green energy.

He stressed the importance of increasing production before the global energy market shifts further towards renewable sources.

“You never know; after 10-20 years, no one will be interested in oil. More and more energy sources will enter the market,” he said.

Puri also advocated for expanding India’s green hydrogen sector, calling it an area that has not yet received enough attention.

He explained that India has already made significant progress in clean solar energy, and with the government’s support, electrolyser production is gaining momentum.

“Since the Prime Minister announced the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme with a provision of ₹19,700 crore, nearly every major electrolyser manufacturer in the world is now in India, either through partnerships with Indian firms or independently,” he said.

Highlighting the nation’s reliance on energy imports—estimated at $150 billion—Puri stressed on the need for self-sufficiency.