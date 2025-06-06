Green corridor & fruit tree drive launched for Hoolock Gibbons in Tinsukia

Doomdooma, June 6: Barekuri in Tinsukia district is known for community conservation of Hoolock Gibbons. On the occasion of World Environment Day today, Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner of Tinsukia, visited Barekuri to initiate some important initiatives for Hoolock Gibbon conservation.

Two years back, the villagers complained to the DC that gibbons are dying in large numbers due to electrocution caused by bare transmission lines. A project for conversion of bare electric transmission lines into insulated electric lines in Barekuri area was taken up to prevent gibbon deaths due to electrocution. Now, after the completion of the project, the insulated transmission lines have immensely increased the mobility of the gibbons.

To further increase the mobility of gibbons, on Thursday, two new initiatives have been started by the DC, Tinsukia. The creation of a green corridor through trees which will connect Barekuri to Bherjan-Borajan-Padumoni Wildlife Sanctuary will be taken up. After the execution of this project, the Hoolock Gibbons of Barekuri can intermingle with their counterparts of Bherjan-Borajan-Padumoni Wildlife Sanctuary.

Since outside fruits are prohibited to be given to gibbons, it is necessary to plant more fruit-bearing trees in the village and therefore, around 5000 fruit bearing saplings have been provided to the people of Barekuri for planting such saplings in their homes and streets which could act as a source of healthy food for the Hoolock Gibbons of Barekuri.

A public meeting was held at Barekuri for initiating these two new initiatives which saw huge participation from the student community. The District Commissioner also moved around the village to get a glimpse of the Hoolock Gibbons along with conservationists Khireswar Chetia and Diplob Chutia who have dedicated their lives for the conservation of Hoolock Gibbons of Barekuri.