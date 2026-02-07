Grand preparations mark opening of Sankardev Sangha’s 95th conference at Jamugurihat

Jamugurihat, Feb 7: The 95th annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha began at Jyoti-Bishnu Samannya at Jamugurihat.

Jyoti-Bishnu Samannya Khetra, the conference site of the three-day 95th annual conference of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, starting from Friday, the largest religious and spiritual organisation of the North East, welcomed hundreds of devotees from across the State.

Delegates from far and wide have already visited the conference site. More than twenty thousand dedicated volunteers have shouldered the responsibility of receiving and welcoming the delegates.

A main arch, flag altar on a huge boat, a namghar, huge dining hall for 12,000 devotees, thousands of stoves for cooking, hundreds of trucks of firewood, and an exhibition with more than 1,100 stalls display the grandeur of this year’s session.

The ‘Swadeshi Mela’ was organised by the Assam Small Industries and Commercial Centre in collaboration with the Sonitpur District Small Industries and Commercial Centre. The fair will help small entrepreneurs to sell and promote their products. It was inaugurated by Naduar MLA, Padma Hazarika on Tuesday.

The exhibition department has prepared the exhibition site with selective items to display which includes replicas of the historical Baresohoriya Bhaona, the historic Sootea Thana, martyr site of Dhekiajuli town, replica of Hari-Har battle, Kanyaka agri-farm, besides the heritage and resources of Sonitpur.

The first-day programme began with a cleanliness drive in the morning followed by pratah prasanga, naam prasanga, a plantation drive, and inauguration of various offices of sub-committees, delegate conference site, exhibition stalls, etc.

It was be followed by the inauguration of book stalls and release of books. A number of eminent persons attended the book release event. More than twenty books were released in the programme, informed one of the office bearers. A total of six Ankiya Bhaonas will be exhibited during the three-day programme at the conference site.

The conference site and exhibition site is stretched in an area of 1,500 bighas of land. The approximate budget of the three-day conference is estimated at approximately Rs 5 crore.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to attend the session on February 7, informed a portfolio holder of the State-level conference.

The district administration is also on alert to maintain law and order. Hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel are deployed during the session.

The district administration and various government departments have already visited the venue.