Grammy winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt to attend Mongeet 2024

Guwahati, Jan 6: Grammy award-winning Mohan Veena exponent Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt will be the star attraction at the 5th edition of Mongeet, Assam’s only music residency, which will be organised at Dekasang, Majuli, from January 15 to 17.

The classical music maestro will have a master class for the selected participants of Mongeet on January 17 at Majuli, followed by a performance in front of an august audience at Dekasang Sonapur on January 18.

The participants, selected by an esteemed jury, will be mentored by musicians Joi Barua, Dhruba Jyoti Phukan, Kalyan Baruah, Rononjoy Barooah, Dwipen Baruah, Samar Hazarika, Arup Jyoti Baruah and internationally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain. In addition, Dibrugarh University assistant professor Jadab Bora, along with a team of Gayan Bayan of Uttar Kamalabari Sattra, would have a session on Borgeet.

Mongeet, since its inception in 2020 under the banner of the Raul Kaushik Nath Foundation and Mongeet Foundation, has emerged as an important platform dedicated to promoting and nurturing emerging talents in art and music, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents and receive mentorship from industry luminaries.

Since 2022, a ten-day-long artiste residency, called Montulika was also started parallel to Mongeet, and last year, a sculptor’s residency called Monmrittika and a workshop on indigenous cuisine conducted by renowned chef Atul Lahkar and called Aaharor Akholi, were also added under the overall Mongeet umbrella. This year, the entire event would be held at Dekasang Majuli during January 10-19.

Mongeet has played a pivotal role in the last five years in identifying and nurturing over 100 budding artists, sculptors, and musicians who have gone on to make significant contributions to their respective fields. This year's edition promises to build upon the legacy with an array of enriching programmes and a stellar line-up of mentors.

The festival will kick off on January 10 with Monmritika and Montulika master classes, workshops, and exhibitions dedicated to budding sculptors and artists, providing them with a unique platform to hone their skills and showcase their creations.

Simultaneously, Ahaaror Akholi, the culinary workshop, will be conducted by Lahkar from January 10 to 14.

The music residency will start on January 15 and would have master classes, workshops and personal mentoring sessions on singing, music production and lyric writing.

One of the major highlights of Mongeet 2024 will be the celebration of the centenary year of Assamese recorded songs.

Another highlight of the festival will be the screening of ‘Puroni Akasor Rupohi Joonbai’, a documentary film on Bonkonwar Anandi Ram Das and Bongeet.

The festival will transition to Dekasang Sonapur, near Guwahati, on January 18, where participants will receive certificates, followed by a performance by Pandit Bhatt. On January 19, the event will conclude in Guwahati with performances by the participants as well as renowned musicians like Joi Barua, Tarali Sarma, Kalyan Barua and Arup Jyoti Baruah.