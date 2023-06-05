GPC elections: Sushmita Goswami emerges as Prez, Sanjoy Ray as Gen Secy

Guwahati, June 5: In the highly anticipated election of the Guwahati Press Club (GPC) held on June 3, journalist Sushmita Goswami clichéd the post of President of the GPC.

Goswami secured a total of 422 votes, reflecting the confidence and support she garnered from the members.

Meanwhile, The Assam Tribune's Sanjoy Ray emerged victorious as the General Secretary securing 466 votes.

The newly elected executive body of GPC also includes Jatin Bhagawati, who became the Vice President after receiving 458 votes. Additionally, Aloka Boruah secured the position of Vice President (reserved for women) with an impressive tally of 427 votes.

Meanwhile, Dilwar Hussain Mozumder became the Assistant General Secretary and Mitali Konwar secured the position of Assistant General Secretary (Reserved).

Kishore Jyoti Sarma was elected as the Organising Secretary while Manindra Deka won as Treasurer. Lastly, Pallabi Bora and Azad Gogoi were elected as Cultural Secretary and Sports Secretary, respectively.

Out of the total 998 registered members of the Guwahati Press Club, 906 members exercised their voting rights, demonstrating the active participation and engagement of the club's members in the election.