GP Singh, 13 other IPS officers to get central employment

Guwahati, Aug 8: In a recent development, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh and 13 other IPS officers will receive a Central deputation.

The Central government on Monday released a list of 14 top cops to receive an empanelment for holding posts at the Centre.

The official notification dated August 7 read, "The Appointments Committee of the cabinet has approved the empanelment of the following IPS officers for holding posts at the Centre at the level mentioned against their names."

According to the list, GP Singh will serve in the rank of central director general (DG).

GP Singh is a 1991 Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS official.

He has served in Central agencies like Special Protection Group (SPG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the past before being called back from central deputation to Assam during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

Following his empanelment, DGP GP Singh will now be equivalent to the Director General of Central Forces.