Govt’s success rate in tackling erosion is nearly 90%: Pijush Hazarika

Dibrugarh, Oct 9: A day after massive erosion wreaked havoc along the banks of the Brahmaputra River in Dibrugarh, Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the affected Kachari Ghat area to assess the situation, on Thursday.

The minister acknowledged the severe damage and assured that immediate and long-term erosion control measures are being implemented to protect the town from further destruction.

Speaking to the press after visiting the site, Minister Hazarika expressed concern but maintained that the government is responding promptly.

“In Dibrugarh town, almost all areas are protected from erosion. This particular spot had a retaining wall and had never experienced erosion before. The damage occurred suddenly just two days ago,” Hazarika said.

“The good news is that there has been no fresh erosion since and work has already started to stabilise the area", he added.

The minister announced that around Rs 375 crore is being spent on erosion prevention and protection works in Dibrugarh town alone.

He said nearly 32,000 C-type geo-bags will be required for ongoing repairs, with 5,000 already available in the city and the rest being procured from Guwahati.

“It is impossible to control the Brahmaputra one hundred per cent. Sometimes the river even erodes the very work we complete,” he said.

“Still, our success rate in tackling erosion is nearly 90%, and we remain committed to safeguarding Dibrugarh. The Brahmaputra is so vast and powerful almost like a sea and there is much to learn from its force,” Hazarika added.

Cabinet Minister Prashanta Phukan and other senior departmental officials accompanied Hazarika during his visit.

The current crisis comes amid worsening conditions at Maijan Thakurbari, on the outskirts of Dibrugarh, where several meters of land have been washed away.

Following the collapse of multiple portions in the upper part of Maijan, the erosion has spread rapidly to the lower areas, putting additional strain on the Dibrugarh embankment.

The erosion has left behind scenes of devastation in Kachari Ghat. In a span of barely fifteen minutes on Wednesday, the mighty Brahmaputra swallowed nearly 100 meters of land, including a garden, a large playground, a yoga training centre, and the area used for idol immersion.

Hundreds of geobags placed by the Water Resources Department to shield the embankment were swept away.

Locals allege that delays in preventive work contributed to the situation, though officials maintain that emergency operations are in full swing.