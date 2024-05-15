Govt will not allow outsourcing properties of Cotton University : Assam CM

Guwahati, May 15: Following the massive outrage over outsourcing properties of historic Cotton University for revenue collection, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also an alumnus of the prestigious university, said on Wednesday that the state government would not allow any such move.

According to sources, the Cotton University authorities formed a standing committee to look after space allocation on university premises to outside parties for revenue generation.

The move sparked a massive outrage among the students' union, students, alumni, and others who were questioning the authorities’ decision to outsource its properties without prior discussion.





Taking to the X platform, former student and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Cotton College University carries the rich legacy of Cotton College. The Assam government will not allow outsourcing its properties to any private individuals or organizations. The University authority must stop any such exercise immediately.”



Meanwhile, Cotton University Students’ Union (CUSU) president Himanshu Kumar Das informed that the students’ body was not aware of any such move.



Himanshu said, “It should be noted that the EC committee said that there is a proposal from the State Bank of India (SBI) to form a committee comprising all stakeholders, such as faculty and non-faculty members, including students, to examine the feasibility of the proposal. The report was asked to be placed in the subsequent EC meeting for an appropriate decision. The EC further suggested that a master plan for the university may be considered in this regard as the institute has space on the Panbazar campus.”

“EC did not mention that it is mandatory to outsource our properties but just to form a committee. Furthermore, the EC asked to include students in the committee, however, the authorities did not include us,” he added.

“We shall not accept any decision that might harm our prestige,” Himanshu asserted.



