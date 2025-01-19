Govt urges AKRSU to call off Jan 21 bandh citing adverse impact on Advantage Assam 2.0

Guwahati, Jan 19: Minister of Information and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, has urged the All Koch Rajbongshi Student Union (AKRSU) to reconsider their planned 12-hour state-wide bandh on January 21.

Citing its potential to disrupt socio-economic activities, Hazarika appealed for peaceful dialogue instead.

“Calling a bandh at this juncture would adversely impact Assam’s economic progress, especially as we prepare for Advantage Assam 2.0, a landmark initiative to industrialise the state and boost the economy. A bandh now would be perilous,” Hazarika said.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the Koch Rajbongshi community’s longstanding demands, including Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and resolution of issues surrounding Kamatapur.

Hazarika also highlighted the government’s willingness to engage in talks. “We respect the democratic right to protest but urge AKRSU to choose dialogue over disruption. The Chief Minister, currently on an international tour promoting Advantage Assam 2.0, will meet AKRSU representatives upon his return,” he assured.

He mentioned ongoing efforts, such as reserving 13 medical seats for the community and expanding educational opportunities, including admissions to prestigious institutions like IITs.

Earlier on January 17, the Koch Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad, had informed that the All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU) will call for a 12-hour Assam bandh on January 21 due to the state's alleged inability to grant them ST status.

The issue of granting ST status to six communities - Adivasi/Tea Tribes, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Koch-Rajbongshi - dates back to 2014, when the Prime Minister, shortly after winning the General Elections, promised to address their demands in a speech.

Notably, all six communities meet the five criteria for ST classification, which include evidence of primitive traits, distinctive culture, geographic isolation, reluctance to contact with the general population, and backwardness, according to central government norms.

Reportedly, both the central and state governments have been delaying the decision out of concern for potential backlash from other tribes who have expressed resentment over the new inclusions.