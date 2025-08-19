Govt tracking ‘strange visitors’, no room for fundamentalist politics in Assam: CM

Guwahati, August 19: Claiming that some “strange people” from other parts of the country are visiting Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government will not tolerate fundamentalist activities or politics on sensitive issues.

Speaking to the press at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday night, Sarma identified these visitors from Mumbai and Kerala, warning that they would be arrested if they “cross limits”.

“We are keeping track of them. They were also present during the NRC update and disrupted the process. Earlier, the government paid little attention, but now we are monitoring each visitor, and anyone violating the rules will face arrest,” he said.

Sarma alleged that during the NRC exercise, some individuals created false records by adding names of people who did not qualify.

He claimed that “false kins” were generated for existing residents due to the influence of certain individuals, including social activist Harsh Mander.

“These issues have come to light now. Over the past five years, we have identified many such anomalies and are ready to submit them to the Supreme Court,” he added.

Sarma also informed that a team from the BBC had visited Uriamghat, the place where the largest eviction drive took place recently, but "we did not allow them to enter the forest area".

"We had made it absolutely clear that to enter the forest, one would need prior permission. We are taking actions bravely this time, and we will not allow any individual or group to take advantage of these issues," he said.

Without naming state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi directly, Sarma alleged that his Farm2Food NGO was funded by Hungarian-American investor George Soros, and stated that the initial funding for the University of Science of Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) also needs to be examined.

"I am saying this directly, and they can file a case against me. A lot of politics involving Assam is being carried out. I did not realise this earlier as I was the health minister, but now with increased cooperation of the Centre, these matters come to our notice and we can take immediate action," he said.

Sarma alleged that AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Jamat-Ulema-i-Hind leader Mehmood Madani promised to build homes for those affected during the Kokrajhar violence in 2013-14, but "they did not do so with their own money but with funding from outside".

The CM said the efforts of the state government to evict encroachment will continue, and both the Supreme Court and the Gauhati High Court have already given necessary orders in this direction.

PTI