Govt tracking ‘love jihad’ cases since past 5 years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, August 5: As the Assam government prepares to do away with the Colonial-era Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act of 1935, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government is tightening its noose on alleged “love jihad” in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, said that the government is mulling stringent action against those committing the “crime” and has been examining various such cases for the past four to five years.

“In Assam, this (love jihad) is rampant. People put their Hindu name on Facebook; lure a girl; and after marriage, the girl discovers that the boy is not the same boy. Victim must get adequate justice in such cases,” the Chief Minister told the press.

Chief Minister Sarma further added that the legislation will impose stringent punishment on such people who “hide identity” and “destroy trust”.

“This is one part of the legislation that we have decided,” the Chief Minister added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister stressed that Love Jihad is a “reality” in Assam and once the law comes in, those found guilty would be “imprisoned for life”.

“We understand that sending anyone to Bangladesh is not feasible, but we are committed to creating an environment where the rights of our indigenous people will be safeguarded in the future," he was quoted as saying in the press.

Furthermore, Sarma also addressed the issue of “land jihad”, stating that the state government has mandated obtaining the Chief Minister's consent for land sales between Hindus and Muslims.

He described land jihad as a significant threat to Assam's demographics and noted that the government has already reclaimed plots through eviction campaigns.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government is dedicated to preserving the indigeneity and rights of the Assamese people, particularly in regions such as Majuli, Barpeta, and Batadrava, where only local residents will be permitted to purchase property.

This proposed legislation follows a major crackdown on child marriage cases earlier this year.