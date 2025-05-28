Govt to issue arms licences to indigenous citizens in vulnerable, remote areas

Guwahati, May 28: In an unprecedented announcement on Wednesday, the government has decided to grant arms licenses to indigenous citizens residing in vulnerable and remote areas of the state.

To be facilitated under a special scheme, the move is aimed at empowering local communities to protect themselves in the wake of rising concerns over cross-border infiltration and security threats, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“The indigenous people residing near the Bangladesh border live in fear of atrocities and infiltration. This Cabinet decision is to ensure that those residing in such vulnerable pockets, especially where population density is low and government presence is limited, can legally acquire arms to protect themselves,” said Sarma, addressing the press, post a cabinet meeting.

He further stressed that granting of license will not be limited to border areas but “vulnerable” ones and the identification of these areas will be done by the government.

“It’s not just about border districts. Even areas like Dhing and Rupohi in Nagaon, or remote places like South Salmara, qualify. There may even be vulnerable zones within Guwahati, like Hatigaon. People have been raising this demand since the days of the Assam Agitation,” Sarma said.

Sarma added that eligible indigenous residents in districts such as Dhubri, Nagaon, Morigaon, Barpeta, South Salmara, and Goalpara will be considered for arms licenses under strict verification norms.

“Let me be clear, the government is not buying guns for anyone. We are only issuing licenses to those who meet the eligibility criteria. This includes being an original inhabitant, having no criminal background, and clearing a strict police verification process. The final approval will be given by the Deputy Commissioner as per the Indian Arms Act,” he added.

He further said, “Had we taken this step during the Assam Agitation, perhaps many people wouldn’t have sold their land and left their homes. The lack of empowerment back then led to land alienation in many parts. Now, the people themselves are demanding this. During my visits, I’ve heard villagers say, ‘Give us arms licenses or we will be forced to abandon our land.’”

The scheme is expected to spark discussions across political and civil society circles, especially regarding arms proliferation and the balance between self-defence and law enforcement.

Addressing such concerns, the Chief Minister asserted that this is a carefully regulated step toward addressing long-standing insecurities faced by border communities.