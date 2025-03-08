Govt to expand snakebite treatment facilities at PHCs: Minister Singhal

Guwahati, March 8: The Assam government will expand snakebite treatment facilities at the primary health centre (PHC) level, ensuring the availability of anti-snake venom (ASV) in more health centres based on case load and feasibility.

Health Minister Ashok Singhal informed the Assam Assembly on Friday that doctors and healthcare staff at identified hospitals will undergo training for handling snakebite cases before ASV distribution is expanded.

Last year from April to December, 32 snake bite deaths were recorded in State. However, the government data shows no such death incidents this year till March 5.

The minister highlighted that snake-bite treatment at PHCs often presents complications, as some patients may develop severe allergic reactions to ASV, requiring ICU and ventilator support. Such cases need immediate referral to higher medical facilities equipped to handle emergencies.

Taking these factors into account, the government will gradually expand snake-bite treatment to additional PHCs in a phased manner.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, the minister assured that anti-snake venom is available in adequate quantities across all district drug stores.

