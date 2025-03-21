Govt to establish 32 new dialysis centres; Oppn seeks legislation against tobacco in Assam

Guwahati, March 21: The Assam government has 32 new dialysis centres in the pipeline and tie-ups with private hospitals to ensure that every district has a dialysis centre.

This statement was made by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Ashok Singhal, in the Assembly on Friday.

“The number of beds for dialysis has been increased significantly in the past 1 year. We have 32 new dialysis centres which are under construction. We have tie-ups with private hospitals and we are working to the effect that every district must have a dialysis centre,” Singhal said.

The Minister was addressing the question raised by Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia on the steps taken by the government to address the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and kidney-related ailments.

Saikia, citing data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said each year cancer patients are increasing by 40 thousand to 46 thousand. Further, he highlighted that while smoking causes cancer; presence of urea, pesticides, and fertilisers in food causes kidney-related ailments.

“While the government has created policies and schemes such as Ayushman Bharat to help people meet their medical expenses, the related expenses often leave families in dire straits,” Saikia said.

He questioned the government whether such products will be removed from the market and whether the government make the treatment for cancer and kidney related ailments completely free.

Addressing Saikia, Singhal added that the government is planning to come up with an awareness cum medical check-up programme in all Gaon Panchayats from April 1.

“In Assam’s every Gaon Panchayat, and other blocks and areas, the government is planning to start the ‘Swasthavaan Samaj, Swasthavaan Assam’ mela from April 1 where we plan to conduct medical check-ups for all individuals - adults and children - and if anyone is diagnosed with any disease, they will be given proper treatment by the government,” Singhal said in the Assembly.

Additionally, the government will undertake a programme on wellness, yoga, meditation, exercise, and promoting a healthy lifestyle, Singhal added.

Related to this, the Opposition asked when the government will pass legislation against tobacco products in the State.

Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia highlighted, “The government brought legislation against tobacco in Assam which was contested in the Court later. The government had promised that required changes would be made to the legislation and tabled again. Why the legislation has not been tabled in the Assembly till today is something we seek an answer to.”