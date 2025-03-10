Govt to bring law on coaching institutes; civilian awards announced

Guwahati, March 10: The State Cabinet on Sunday approved the decision to introduce the Assam Coaching Institute Control and Regulation Act to streamline functioning of private coaching institutes.

It also gave a go-ahead to the decision to bring amendments in Kokrajhar University Act and Veterinary and Fishery University Act.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also approved the decision to set up two mega industrial parks in Morigaon and Kamrup under the Industry department, for which land has been allotted.

The meeting also decided to set up accredited driver training centre and automated driving testing track and the DTO would no longer have the power to issue driving license. The training centre and the track would be set up in all the legislative constituencies.

Another decision to bring amendment in the existing Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya Act was taken and henceforth clearance from national security perspective would be required from the Home department to set up nursing colleges, dental colleges, pharmacy institutes, etc. The institutes would not be allowed to indulge in any activities either directly or indirectly vis-à-vis religious conversion.

It also decided that the medical entrance examination would now be held at government schools and the entire process would be supervised by DCs and SPs. Further, students would have to undergo biometric test before appearing in the examination. The Chief Minister said that he will take up the matter with the Centre.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Assam Baibhav award, the highest civilian award instituted by the State Government, would be given to Lieutenant General (retired) Rana Pratap Kalita this year.

Further, those chosen for the Assam Saurav award are Dr S Ramadorai, founder TCS chairman; Dr Bappi Paul and Dr Purabi Saikia, scientists; singer Dwipen Baruah; mobile theatre personality Hemanta Dutta; and Indian women cricketer Uma Chetry.

The personalities who were chosen for Assam Gaurav award are vulture conservationist Phuleswari Dutta from Lakhimpur, fitness trainer and biker Meenakshi Das, footballer Parthib Sundar Gogoi, terracotta artiste Dhirendra Nath Paul, bell-metal artiste Haridas Das, educationist Binong Terong, aqua culture expert Najrul Haque, agriculturist Biswajit Bora, dairy farmer Bharat Kalita, artiste Borlangfa Narzary, tea tribe artiste Ram Chachani, entrepreneur Upamanyu Borkakati and entrepreneur David Pratim Gogoi.

For the first time, three organizations, including Natudanga Eco-Development Committee, Barekuri Eco-Development Society and Hati Bondhu NGO were chosen for Assam Gaurav award.

The awards will be given on March 30 in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

- By Staff Reporter