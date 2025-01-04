Govt tightens Aadhaar verification with new SOP to curb fraudulent claims

Guwahati, Jan 4: Taking cognisance of complaints about illegal migrants submitting fake documents and biometrics to secure Aadhaar cards, the state government has issued an SOP to make the verification process strict.

A "State Government Portal" software has been developed to strengthen the Aadhaar ecosystem. In the case of new Aadhaar registration of residents above 18 years, the Aadhaar will be generated after ascertaining the applicant's location and physical verification of documents.

For this, a Standard Operating Procedure has been prepared through which the documents submitted by the residents at the time of registration will be verified by the state government before being returned online to the UIDAI within 45 days of receipt by the concerned nodal officers, official sources said.

The General Administration Department has been appointed as the nodal department at the state level for the effective implementation of the SOP. At the district level, one or more Additional District Commissioners notified specifically for the purpose by the District Commissioner will monitor and ensure lawful disposal of Aadhaar enrolment verifications at the level of the district, they said.

The process of verification will be carried out at the level of the Revenue Circle by the Circle Officer, who will be responsible for ensuring transparent and rule-based verifications and disposal of all applications within a period of thirty days.

According to the SOP, the applicant's credentials will be verified and submitted. All the documents submitted by an applicant will have to be verified, along with their migration status, if applicable.

"The designated inspection officer of the field level shall verify the documents submitted by the resident at the time of Aadhaar registration, such as photo, name, caste, age, etc., of the resident and record the same in the prescribed checklist.

The designated inspection officials will additionally verify whether the applicant permanently resides at the residence submitted, as per the definition provided in Section 2(v) of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, i.e., the applicant resided in the location for a period or periods amounting in all to one hundred and eighty-two days or more in the twelve months immediately preceding the date of application for enrolment or has submitted proof for residing in alternate locations in India in case the periods do not amount to one hundred and eighty-two days," a notification said.

Applications of those who had not applied for NRC will not be processed.

For applicants born after August 2015, if their parents have applied for the NRC, this will suffice for processing their Aadhaar applications by UIDAI guidelines.

For Central Government employees or individuals working in various Central Government offices, the Circle Officer will verify proof of residence and the origin of the state. Aadhaar cards will then be issued accordingly.

The District Commissioner will also review the performance of Aadhaar packet verification at the district-level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee fortnightly and personally verify a minimum of 1 percent of packets selected randomly.





By-

Rituraj Borthakur