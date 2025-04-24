Govt takes U-turn on Kaziranga eco-sensitive zone proposal, draws flak from conservationists

Guwahati, Apr 24 : The Assam government has decided to withdraw the proposal for an integrated eco-sensitive zone covering eight protected areas in and around Kaziranga, sparking strong resentment among conservationists and raising doubts over Dispur's earnestness in preserving the pristine habitats.

The proposal for an integrated ESZ covering 3,600 sq km – which included Kaziranga National Park along with its 10 additions, Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary including its 1st addition, Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary, Nambor Wildlife Sanctuary, Garampani Wildlife Sanctuary, East Karbi Anglong Wildlife Sanctuary, and the proposed North Karbi Anglong Wildlife Sanctuary – was floated in May last year.

In a letter to the Union Forest Secretary yesterday, Assam's Chief Secretary said the proposed integrated ESZ encompasses nearly 340 villages spread across five districts.

"Several Additions to KNP&TR are still in the proposed stage, with boundaries yet to be finalized - some pending since 1985. Moreover, the rights of the local communities residing in these areas including all the above eight protected areas remain unsettled. The proposed ESZ will directly impact around 5 lakh people, including a significant population of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and economically weaker sections," the Chief Secretary said, intimating the State government's decision to withdraw the proposal.

Citing various infrastructures in the proposed ESZ, he said that implementing such a vast integrated ESZ without resolving these fundamental boundary and community issues would severely obstruct development, lead to population displacement, and create long-term socio-economic distress for vulnerable communities.

The Assam Government, however, said it will submit separate ESZ proposals for each of these protected areas and additions of KNP & TR individually, if any, based on the specific ecological, demographic, and socio-economic context of each.

The decision has left conservationists fuming, who said the move reflects how the government is giving priorities to wildlife conservation.

"The decision to withdraw the ESZ will contribute towards a severe ecological crisis. A responsible government should give equal importance to ecology and the economy. Such a hasty decision will have a serious ecological impact on Kaziranga and other protected areas of Assam. Is this being done to protect some resorts/real estate interests?" they wondered.

It is also learnt that the process for final notification of the Ninth Addition (25.70 sq km) of Kaziranga has been halted as DC Sonitpur has reported the existence of households. There is an apprehension that the government, instead of going for relocation or settlement of rights of the inhabitants, is mulling complete de-notification of the addition which has the presence of rhinos and other large mammals.

"The 10th Addition (declared in November 2021) comprises 4.52 sq km and was handed over to KNP&TR authorities due to its high biodiversity significance. It does not have any villages or settlements. The same is being planned to be denotified or downgraded to an RF," sources privy to the developments said.

There are also reports that fishing permits are being issued by DC Sonitpur and DC Biswanath in the 6th Addition Area in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.

"The Sixth Addition has the most porous entry, and the permits will lead to poaching attempts in the Kaziranga National Park. Due to this fishing permit trend, several other areas especially in Nagaon and other regions, are now demanding fishing permits," sources said.











