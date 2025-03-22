Govt tables Bill to bar coaching institutes from enrolling students below 16

Guwahati, March 22: No coaching institute in the State can enroll students below 16 years of age or before secondary school examination, according to a new Bill tabled in the State Assembly on Friday.

According to the proposed legislation, the proprietor of the coaching institute will have to give an undertaking that coaching classes for those students who are studying in institutions or schools will not be conducted during their school hours.

The Assam Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025 further states that the coaching institutes cannot make misleading promises or guarantee of rank or good marks through advertisements or otherwise.

While 'security clearance' will be mandatory, the institutes will have to register at the office of the District Commissioner, and provide all relevant information, including curriculum, class timetable, maximum number of students, academic qualification of teaching staff, fee structure, physical infrastructure and other facilities. The registration will be valid for two years.

The Bill further states that the coaching institutes will have to engage counsellors and experienced psychologists to counsel and provide psychotherapeutic service to students for the resolution of mental stress and depression.

There will be a district authority for monitoring and conducting inspection of the institutes.

Penalty of Rs 1 lakh for first offence and for subsequent offence cancellation of registration are envisaged in the proposed law.

The Bill seeks to provide for the control and regulation of private coaching centres and institutes of the State for providing better academic support in preparation of different competitive examinations and curriculum and admissions into specialized institutions and matters connected therewith and incidental thereto, the objectives of the Bill said.

- By Staff Reporter