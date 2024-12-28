Govt pushes for Feb 10 Panchayat polls, to file writ petition in HC to resolve delay

Dhubri, Dec 28: As the state awaits the Gauhati High Court's decision on a pending Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the Panchayat elections, the government remains hopeful of moving forward with the polls.

To expedite the process, the state plans to file a writ petition in the Court on January 3, seeking permission to conduct the elections, which have been temporarily stalled due to the PIL.

“As per the High Court’s order, the election cannot proceed while the case is pending,” said Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, during his visit to Dhubri on Saturday.

He clarified that the writ petition will request approval to proceed with the elections, excluding the villages involved in the PIL. Dass expressed optimism that the elections could begin by February 10, pending court approval.

The minister also conducted a review meeting with departmental heads of the Dhubri district administration, assessing the progress of ongoing development projects. He highlighted significant improvements in the district, noting, “A lot of development work in Dhubri has been done since 2021,” he said.

In line with the government's commitment to transparency and efficiency, Dass instructed the district administration to take stricter actions against syndicate activities in the area.

Dass also touched upon the issue of ration card distribution, claiming that during the Congress rule, "Ration cards of 50 lakh fake beneficiaries were distributed”.

He highlighted that under the BJP, these names had been removed, ensuring that benefits are reaching the rightful poor.

Appealing to the people of Dhubri, Dass urged them to support the BJP, citing the party’s positive performance in Samuguri, where, he claimed, the minority community had supported the BJP.

"The BJP has done a lot for minorities, and gradually, the community across Assam will realise this," he said, criticising the Congress and AIUDF for allegedly deceiving the majority.

Speaking about Dhubri’s tourism potential, Dass highlighted its rich tourism spots, international and inter-state borders, and promised government measures to promote tourism in the region. "Plans for river tourism are also in the pipeline," he added.