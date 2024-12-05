Govt plans to open 70 new industrial training institutes across Assam

Guwahati, Dec 5:The state government is planning to set up 70 new ITIs in the "unserved" constituencies of Assam, announced State Skill Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah while addressing the Industry Meet, 2024, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

"Assam is committed to transforming its skill education landscape. We plan to establish ITIs in every Legislative Assembly Constituency and eventually expand to each block of the State. We urge the industry to collaborate by adopting ITIS, designing industry-specific courses, and helping create a skilled workforce tailored to their needs," Mallabaruah said.

With a vision to forge strong collaborations between the government and industry, the Skill Employment and Entrepreneurship Department hosted the Industry Meet, 2024. The event aimed to explore innovative solutions to bolster Assam's skill education sector and equip the State's youth for contemporary workforce demands.

In his keynote address, Mallabaruah emphasised the critical role of industry-led skill education. He called on leading industry players to actively participate in designing curriculum for Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and also take an active part in managing these institutions to modernise them in line with global standards.

He also underscored Assam's strategic position as the gateway to ASEAN and Southeast Asia. "While Assam was once considered peripheral, it is now at the centre of India's connection to Southeast Asia. With industry support, Assam can become the growth engine of the nation," he stated. Acknowledging the state's youthful demographic advantage, the minister stressed that prioritising skill development is essential to address the unemployment issue. He further highlighted ongoing collaborations with leading organisations such as TATA Technologies, which is transforming existing ITIs into centres of excellence.

The event witnessed the participation of representatives from more than 150 leading industries. A series of discussions culminated in the signing of Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with organisations, including Scientech, Festo, Honda CSR, ABB, and Janatics. These partnerships aim to enhance technical training, foster employ- ment opportunities, and strengthen Assam's skill development ecosystem.

"The Industry Meet marked a significant step forward in Assam's journey towards becoming a hub of skill development and economic growth, setting a new benchmark for government and industry partnerships in the country," a statement said.

By-

Staff Reporter