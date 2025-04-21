Govt plans HS schools in every Panchayat to strengthen grassroots education

Guwahati, April 21: In a move aimed at improving access to quality education in rural areas, the government is considering establishing higher secondary schools in every gram panchayat, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Sunday.

Addressing an election rally in Gogamukh, Bordoloni, Dr Pegu highlighted the growing need to extend school education beyond Class 10.

“We are prioritising education and working on a plan to open higher secondary schools in each gram panchayat of the state,” he said.

These schools will offer students the option to pursue Science, Commerce, or Arts streams, enabling them to complete their schooling without having to travel long distances.

The minister cited Bhebeli panchayat as an example, where students currently need to go to Gogamukh or Bordoloni due to the absence of a higher secondary facility.

“Our goal is to ensure students from every village and panchayat can access quality education close to home,” he said.

The announcement comes at a time when the Education Department has faced growing criticism over recent controversies, including allegations of question paper leaks and declining performance in public examinations.

In March, the Education Department faced backlash following the cancellation of this year’s Higher Secondary (HS) exams due to a question paper leak.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) came under fire after exam papers were leaked ahead of the scheduled tests.

The government’s renewed focus on strengthening the school system also follows the poor performance in the recently declared High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams.

The state recorded a pass percentage of just 63.98%—the lowest in the past three years, compared to 72.69% in 2023 and 75.7% in 2024.