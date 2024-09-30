Govt to provide free food grains to over 68 percent of state's population

Guwahati, Sept 30:The state government has set a target of providing free foodgrains to over 2.5 crore people, which is more than 68 percent of the population. "With a targeted beneficiary count of 2,51,89,775 under NFSA-13, this ambitious drive aims to uplift the lives of countless individuals and families. In January 2024, the Assam government successfully enrolled over 42 lakh new beneficiaries, bringing the total number of eligible individuals to an impressive 2.31 crore," an official statement said.

Notably, 98 percent of these beneficiaries receive their free foodgrains monthly.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that to ensure no one is left behind, the Government of Assam has launched a comprehensive drive to enlist new beneficiaries across all 126 constituencies.

This initiative takes into account individuals previously excluded for not having an Aadhaar, related to the issue of the NRC biometric lock.

All newly enlisted beneficiaries would be added to the Priority Household (PHH) category, ensuring that the most vulnerable receive essential support, Sarma said. The entire enrolment process is expected to conclude by November.

A highlight of this distribution effort is the introduction of Anna Sewa Din, a dedicated period from the 1st to the 10th of every month, earmarked specifically for the distribution of foodgrains. Doorstep delivery for Divyangjans is another feature.

By

Staff Reporter