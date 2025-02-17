Govt plans early morning & night flights between Guwahati-Silchar

Silchar, Feb 17: Travellers between Guwahati and Silchar may soon enjoy the convenience of early morning and night flights, with the government considering the introduction of such operations between the cities.

Kaushik Rai, Minister of Barak Valley Development, hinted at this possibility during the 124th Annual General Meeting of the Surma Valley Branch of the Indian Tea Association, held in Silchar, recently.

"The road network between Barak Valley and Guwahati faces seasonal disruptions, especially during the monsoon. However, the government is committed to addressing these challenges. Alongside improving road infrastructure, we also recognise the need for better air connectivity. Currently, only one afternoon flight operates between Silchar and Guwahati, but soon, we hope to see flights during the night and early morning hours as well," said Minister Rai.

Currently, in the winter schedule until March 26, only one 180-seater flight operates daily between Silchar and Guwahati, arriving at 1:45 pm and departing at 2:15 pm.

While night landing facilities were introduced in 2009, the airport’s watch hours were initially extended to 6 pm for civilian flights.

Recognising the need for better connectivity, the Ministry of Defence extended the watch hours to 8 pm in 2017—a provision that remains in effect.

In an encouraging development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved additional Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployment at Silchar airport to support night operations. However, logistical challenges in accommodating the additional force have delayed implementation.

A senior Airport Authority of India (AAI) official informed The Assam Tribune that multiple tenders were floated to construct accommodation for additional CISF personnel, but there has been a lack of responses. A new tender has been floated through the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, and authorities are hopeful for a response soon.

Apart from air connectivity, Minister Rai reassured the public that the much-anticipated Silchar-Saurashtra East-West Corridor is progressing and is expected to be completed by January 2026.