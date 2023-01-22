Govt planning to set up modern floating jetty on northern bank of Brahmaputra: Sonowal

Guwahati, Jan 22: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that to facilitate movement of cargo and passengers via waterways, the Centre will set up a modern floating jetty on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Sonitpur district.

While interacting with BJP workers in Biswanath, Sonowal also said that the union government has prepared a plan to build such a facility at the historic Biswanath ghat and once the proposed floating jetty is operational, it will facilitate the docking of three ships simultaneously.

Speaking about the Centre's 'Act East' policy, Sonowal asserted that the policies has worked wonders for the economic revival of the region in the global trade map. He further stated that once the jetty is operational it will help the local economy flourish, as farmers and traders will be able to transport and export their produce via waterways.