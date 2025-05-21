Govt-owned Matia sericulture farm faces allegation of rubber plantations

Goalpara, May 21: Some media reports and growing public concern have brought to light the alleged presence of rubber plantations within the government-owned Matia Sericulture Farm, a sprawling 300-bigha (approximately 100 acre) facility originally established for silkworm cultivation. The controversy has prompted calls for a thorough investigation by the authorities to verify land usage and prevent potential encroachment or misuse.

According to official sources, the Matia Sericulture Farm was established during 1972–73 over 300 bighas of land under Dag no. 276. The farm was developed specifically for cultivating ‘som’ plants (host for muga silkworms) and rearing muga cocoons. Land within the farm was allotted to both government and private cultivators, with private beneficiaries required to remit 10 per cent of their sale proceeds to the government. The land is officially recorded as ‘Muga Sumoni’ (VGR), designated for sericulture activities, usually hosting five annual muga cocoon rearing seasons. Also, official documents, including the government allotment letter, ‘chitha’ copy, and trace map, exist in departmental records, confirming the farm’s designated purpose and boundary specifications.

Sources informed that the issue reportedly dates back to the early 2000s, during the tenure of then deputy commissioner Archana Verma (2002-2003). Under the ‘Sonali Dhara’ scheme managed by the sericulture department, various self-help groups (SHGs), including Udayan Society and the Green Valley NGO, were allocated plots within the farm to promote silkworm cultivation and diversify farming with crops such as sesame and lentils. However, the initiative largely failed, with most SHGs abandoning their respective projects.

Around 2010-11, the Green Valley NGO allegedly shifted focus to rubber cultivation. The group claims to have received land allotment from the District Land Advisory Board (DLAB), covering approximately 90 bighas, yet no supporting documentation exists within the sericulture department’s records to validate this claim.

Moreover, the sources stated that in response to these developments, a physical survey was ordered between 2010 and 2012 by the then assistant director of sericulture, confirming that rubber plantations had indeed spread over an estimated 90 bighas of farm land. Despite Green Valley’s assertion that the land was legally allotted, it has not furnished any official documentation. Likewise, the revenue department has not confirmed any formal allotments for rubber cultivation within the farm. The farm’s current in-charge reports that Matia Sericulture Farm is bordered by patta land on all sides. Over the years, individuals owning land along the southern boundary have allegedly encroached into the farm. To prevent further encroachment, the department has dug boundary trenches and blocked access roads.

However, during a recent field visit by this correspondent, a graveyard was observed within or adjacent to the farm premises. According to the farm authorities, the graveyard is located on a patta plot measuring 1 bigha, 3 kathas, and 6 lechas, sold by one Hobi Fakir to a local society for use as a karbarstan (graveyard). This land reportedly has no access road and has historically led to trespassing through farm land during burials.

Rubber trees were also seen in the vicinity, but due to the absence of fencing and clear boundary markers, it is difficult to determine whether these plantations lie within the farm’s jurisdiction. Upon enquiry, this correspondent was told by official sources that the rubber-planting activities reportedly began 12-14 years ago. However, due to the lack of documented boundaries and official records of allotments, the current extent and legality of these plantations remain uncertain.

Concerned about conflicting information and ambiguity regarding land use, the public has demanded a comprehensive land verification exercise. This should include a review of allotment documents, physical inspections and resurveying of farm boundaries, and clarification from the revenue and sericulture departments regarding past land transfers and permissions. The public has also insisted on transparent and prompt action to resolve the issue, prevent further encroachments, and maintain the integrity of government land policy.

Meanwhile, district commissioner Khanindra Choudhury has assured that the interests of local stakeholders and the original purpose of the Matia Sericulture Farm will be protected through strict law enforcement and land management. He added that any government land encroachment will result in immediate eviction.