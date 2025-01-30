Govt owes Rs 750 Cr to hospitals under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Guwahati, Jan 30: The government is yet to clear reimbursements to the tune of several hundred crores of rupees under the PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat scheme to both private and public hospitals in the state, triggering a liquidity crunch in many health institutions.

Hospital officials told The Assam Tribune that payments have been irregular since April 2024, and the total unpaid amount as of this date stands at around Rs 750 crore.

Representatives of the Association of Health Care Providers recently met with Medical Education and Research Department Minister Prasanta Phukan, but he too was noncommittal on the pending dues.

"Our member organisations have expressed serious concern over the non-payment of dues, which will have a major impact on the ability of hospitals to deliver seamless service to patients without impacting the quality of healthcare. Many of the hospitals are facing a liquidity crunch, and they are not being able to clear staff salaries, vendor payments, and statutory payments on time," the association said in a representation.

Outstanding reimbursements under the flagship health scheme have been a major concern in many states of the country.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana, has threatened to suspend Ayushman Bharat scheme services across that state from February 3, citing pending government reimbursements amounting to Rs 400 crore.

Last year in September, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the temporary attachment of salaries of senior officers, including Punjab's Principal Secretary of the Health Department, for failing to release pending dues to hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The scheme is implemented in states in partnership with respective state governments.

The Centre had instructed the states to settle pending claims as per the claims adjudication guidelines. Central share of funds is released only after upfront release of proportionate state share.

Around 1,72,62,939 Ayushman cards have been created in Assam so far, and there are 183 public and as many private empaneled hospitals.

Since August last year, the state government kept only 303 procedures for availing cashless treatment under the scheme in private hospitals. This has also resulted in long queues and prolonged waiting periods for procedures at government hospitals, the sources said.

By-

Rituraj Borthakur