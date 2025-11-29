Govt, Opposition spar in Assembly over scope & criteria of provincialisation bill

Guwahati, Nov 29: The Assam Legislative Assembly on Saturday saw an extensive and heated debate on the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Reorganisation of Educational Institutions) Amendment Bill, 2025, with Opposition parties and treasury benches sharply divided over eligibility norms, stakeholder participation, and the broader scope of the provincialisation exercise.

Discussions remained ongoing, with the final decision expected after further deliberations.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, opening the debate, acknowledged earlier government efforts to strengthen the education sector but argued that several long-standing issues remain unresolved.

He noted that prior to 2011, the last round of provincialisation had taken place in 1974, and the Assam Venture School Provincialisation Act, 2011, was introduced with assurances of future legislation to cover remaining institutions.

Saikia cited the private member’s bill moved by MLA Rashid Mondal on 7 March 2025, which proposed comprehensive reforms, including provincialisation of all educational institutions set up before 2011, clear mileage norms for new schools, and pension benefits for teachers.

He pointed out that many venture schools, particularly in tea tribe and backward regions, continue to operate with adequate student strength yet remain outside the provincialisation framework.

“In Nazira and Amguri, schools with over 80 students are still waiting for provincialisation. Institutions in backward and tribal areas have been deprived of mid-day meals, previously mandated by the Supreme Court. If these benefits are withdrawn, how will these schools sustain themselves?” Saikia questioned.

He said the bill “does not reflect the demands of stakeholders” and urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to incorporate Opposition-backed amendments.

Participating in the debate from the treasury benches, Utpal Borah (BJP, Gohpur) lauded the government’s efforts in strengthening the education system.

Quoting that “education is the most powerful weapon,” he said recruitment drives had benefitted many high and higher secondary schools. He added that the bill aims to bring into the fold several public-established institutions in border and remote areas that were excluded earlier.

Borah also highlighted the lack of science streams in interior regions and urged Education Minister Ranoj Pegu to prioritise expanding science education in rural schools.

AIUDF MLA Dr. Rafiqul Islam criticised the bill for focusing solely on provincialising teachers’ posts rather than entire institutions.

“Under the 2011 Act, whole schools were provincialised. Now only posts will be covered, leaving ten times more people outside the system,” he said.

Islam urged the government to remove conditions related to enrollment and academic results and proposed shifting the eligibility year for venture degree colleges from 2006 to 2011.

Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal (Goalpara West) questioned whether the bill had been drafted in genuine consultation with stakeholders.

“If consultations were held, why do their memorandums not align with the provisions of this bill?” he asked while presenting multiple submissions from organisations.

He also criticised the proposed 6% annual increment for non-teaching staff, arguing it violates Supreme Court rulings on equal pay for equal work.

Mandal further sought modifications to UDISE/DISE code requirements and demanded revised transfer rules, that is three years for women and five for men.

Raising concerns over fee relaxation provisions, Mandal said stakeholders had sought a 50% concession for non-government rural schools, not the proposed 25%.

He questioned the exclusion of private schools run by corporate entities in cities and township areas.

“The government’s bias toward corporate interests is evident in this bill,” he alleged.

AIUDF MLA Abdul Aziz (Badarpur) argued that since there are no longer rules for establishing new venture schools and colleges, all existing venture institutions should be provincialised “without exclusion.”

The debate remained underway as the Assembly continued examining clause-by-clause amendments before arriving at a final decision.