Assam

Govt official caught red-handed while taking bribe in Darrang

By The Assam Tribune
Govt official caught red-handed while taking bribe in Darrang
Guwahati, May 24: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell has arrested a government official for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 for sanctioning a loan, the Directorate said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the Directorate, one Hemanta Kumar Talukder, General Manager, District Industries and Commerce Centre, Darrang had demanded a sum of Rs 15000/- as a bribe from the complainant for sanctioning a loan to the complainant under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by the Directorate at Mangaldoi near the office of the General Manager, District Industries & Commerce Centre, Darrang and Talukder was caught red-handed immediately after accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000/- from the complainant at around 2.45 pm.

The Directorate further stated that the bribe money was seized from his possession and a case has been registered against Talukdar in ACB police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 ( as amended in 2018).

