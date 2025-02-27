Govt must ensure key infrastructure for investors: Singapore High Commissioner

Guwahati, Feb 27: Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong on Wednesday commended the Assam government for its efforts in infrastructure development, emphasising that providing essential facilities is a key responsibility of governments to attract investors.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, he praised the state for delivering on the commitments made during the first edition of the summit seven years ago.

Praising the efforts behind holding the second edition of the summit, he said, "The way in which the summit has been curated, it has left an impact on our Singapore delegation, the 61 foreign heads of missions and ambassadors who were here."

For investments to come, the government has to provide the infrastructure, the High Commissioner asserted.

He said, "When it comes to infrastructure development, I look from the business point of view. It is on the government to provide key infrastructure points for investors."

Wong also praised the state government's plans for infrastructure development.

Speaking about his visit to Tata's upcoming semiconductor unit at Jagiroad, he maintained that the good road, railway, and air connectivity with the site will help Assam realise its dream of becoming a semiconductor assembling hub.

The Jogighopa multi-modal logistics park, with its links to Gelephu in Bhutan and Chittagong port in Bangladesh, could emerge as another industrial hub in the country, he added.

"The state has big plans in the industrial sector. We have no doubt that it will be able to meet its expectations from the summit," the Singapore High Commissioner said.





