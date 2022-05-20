Govt move on Silchar-Guwahati emergency flight services fetches good response

Silchar, May 19: The State government's initiative to introduce emergency flight services for stranded passengers between Guwahati and Silchar after the rail and road links were snapped due to floods and landslides have fetched a good response.

Considering the landlocked condition of Barak Valley owing to massive landslides, prevailing flood situation and sudden spike of airfare due to increasing demand for air tickets the Assam Government approved the MoU between Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Fly Big airline services regarding emergency flight services on a daily basis between Silchar and Guwahati and vice-versa at a subsidized rate of Rs 3,000 per passenger.

The first flight to Guwahati with 64 passengers on board departed from the Silchar airport for Guwahati on Thursday evening.

Urban Development Minister cum Guardian Minister for Cachar district Ashok Singhal also along with Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli, Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty, Kaushik Rai and Mihir Kanti Shome and others reached the airport and greeted the passengers who reached Silchar by the flight from Guwahati. People across Barak Valley have richly appreciated and welcomed the move by the State Government. The Guardian Minister informed that the services will continue for now till the rail and road links are restored. Earlier in the day, there was a significant rush at the designated counter inside the Cachar DC Office as people thronged to get the flight tickets.