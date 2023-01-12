Govt move on merger of districts opposed in Silchar

Silchar, Jan 12: Demanding withdrawal of the Government decision taken in the recently held Cabinet on the merger of districts and changing the jurisdiction of villages across the state and scrapping of the notice issued by the Cachar District Administration on December 29, making submission of copy of the 1965 voters list a document in purchasing land, several associations responded the call given by the Citizen’s Rights Protection Co-ordination Committee, Assam and raised their voices of protest on Wednesday.



People from various organizations including the Silchar District Congress Committee, Forum for Social Harmony, Barak Democratic Front, Trinamool Congress, Nari Mukti Sanstha, Surma Valley Development Society NGO and others joined the Citizen’s Rights protection Co-ordination Committee, Assam and submitted a memorandum to the Governor, through the Cachar Deputy Commissioner, drawing his attention and seeking his intervention into the demands.

A protest was held at the pedestal of Khudiram Bose statue in which the members from different organizations opposed the Government move and gave vent to their dissent.

