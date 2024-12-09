Govt making elaborate efforts to modernise Assam police forces: Guv Lakshman Prasad Acharya

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the valedictory session of the Assam Police Chiefs' Reunion Seminar held at the Assam Police headquarters, Ulubari, on Sunday.

Guwahati, Dec 9: Assam

Assam Police has organised the reunion seminar of IPS officers of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre who have worked as DGP, Assam; DGP, Meghalaya; head of Central Armed Police Forces; and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya extended his warm wishes to all the former DGPs and said that the event brought together the former DGPs, who have graced the highest position and enriched Assam Police with their exemplary services. Their dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the service have inspired every police personnel to strive for excellence in their duties and become steadfast in taking their service for the betterment of society.

"On this special occasion, we pay tribute to all the brave police personnel and officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Their valour has gifted Assam the well-deserved peace, and their sacrifice presented the state with an ideal platform for future generations. We extend our gratitude to their families, who supported their loved ones to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and the State," he said.

Acharya further said that the role of police forces is continuously evolving in the modern era. He said that given the threats like cybercrime, terrorism, human trafficking, and drug peddling, the government is making elaborate efforts to empower and modernise the police forces. The budget allocation for police modernisation has been increased, with a focus on technical training and infrastructure development.

The Governor stated that the 'Act East Policy' is a significant step toward making Assam the gateway to Southeast Asia.

"The success of this policy is possible only when we maintain peace, security, and harmony in the State. Assam Police play a vital role in this direction. The legacy of Assam Police lies not only in its medals and achievements but also in the values it upholds. It is our collective responsibility to preserve these values and instill confidence in every individual of the society," he stated.

Synchronising with the occasion, the governor also released two books: Unforgettable Chapters by Prakash Singh and From Sylhet to Shillong by Bijoya Sawian. Both books are based on the heroic tales of the police force.

The reunion seminar aimed to highlight the invaluable contributions of the ex-police chiefs and their continuing role in strengthening the law enforcement system and in ensuring national security. This is the first of its kind initiative in India and seeks to provide an opportunity for interaction of the serving generation of police officers in Assam with the former police officers.





