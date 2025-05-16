Govt launches comprehensive policy to tackle human trafficking & witch hunting

Guwahati, May 16: Guwahati, May 16: The Assam government on Friday issued a notification announcing the “Assam State Policy to Combat Human Trafficking and End Witch-Hunting.” The notification was released by the Department of Women and Child Development.

As per the notification, the state will create a separate budget head and allocate requisite funds for the effective implementation of the policy. Existing budget provisions under Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya will also be appropriately utilized by the nodal department.

The policy recognises human trafficking and witch-hunting as two serious crimes that disproportionately affect women and girls in Assam. While human trafficking is identified as an organised crime and one of the fastest-growing criminal enterprises globally, witch-hunting is seen as a social crime rooted in deep-seated regressive cultural beliefs.

Notably, in 2024, the government arrested 700 traffickers and rescued 900 victims.

The policy highlighted The Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2018 which addresses witch-hunting by categorising it as a cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable offence. Although cases have visibly declined since the enactment of this law, the crime has not been eradicated entirely. According to Assam Police data, 32 cases were registered between 2022 and 2024.

“In this context, there is an urgent need to develop a well-designed, comprehensive policy to ensure prevention, protection, and rehabilitation of survivors of trafficking and witch-hunting. Apart from securing the rights of survivors, proactive measures in prevention and prosecution are also critical,” the policy states.

The Department of Women and Child Development will act as the nodal agency for the policy’s implementation. Various departments will be designated as core or allied stakeholders to facilitate effective execution.

The vision of the policy is to establish a state where all individuals can live a life of equal worth, free from abuse, and participate equally in private and public life.

Its mission is to "provide a safe and equal society wherein all individuals can claim their entitlements, access services, live free from violence, and enhance their capabilities through convergence and synergy among departments to promote safety and security."

The policy outlines targeted interventions focused on prevention, rescue, rehabilitation, and prosecution. Committees at the Gaon Panchayat, District, and State levels will be formed to address cases of human trafficking and witch-hunting.

The government may also designate Anti-Human Trafficking Police Officers and a State Anti-Human Trafficking Nodal Officer to investigate such cases. Additionally, Anti-Human Trafficking Units, created under the Ministry of Home Affairs, will be responsible for rescuing victims and investigating cases of trafficking.

In a post on a microblogging platform, the Chief Minister’s Office said the policy marks a significant step in safeguarding human rights and upholding human dignity.