Govt issues show cause notice to Cachar College Principal

Silchar, Sep 29: The Director of Higher Education Government of Assam Has issued a show cause notice to Dr Siddhartha Sankar Nath, the principal of Cachar College on the seven-point allegations against him.

In a letter issued on Wednesday, the Director of Higher Education Assam, Dharma Kanta Mili ACS has stated, "In inviting a reference on the subject cited above, you are hereby asked to show cause within ten days from the date of receipt of this notice as to why disciplinary action shall not be taken against you as per provisions of Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964 for the irregularities committed by you as the Principal, Cachar College, Silchar.

Meanwhile, when contacted for a reaction to the developments, Dr Nath told The Assam Tribune that he will respond to the show cause letter accordingly. " The DHE has issued a letter and I will respond accordingly," Dr Nath said.