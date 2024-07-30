Govt hospital fees likely to be hiked in Assam: Reports

Guwahati, July 30: Amidst the rise in prices of several essential items, reports have emerged that the Assam government is likely to hike fees at government hospitals from August 1, 2024.

According to sources, the state health department is likely to hike 20 percent of fees in government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) informed that they received a notice from Dispur and, however, have not yet decided on the price hike.

“We have been given to fix all the rates, but we haven’t fixed them yet. We will take a decision soon and inform the public through the media,” a GMCH source informed.

It may be mentioned that service fees are charged as per government rules of 2002 and are subject to change from time to time. Government hospitals are allowed to determine which one will cost how much.

It is learned that the directive on fee hikes has been issued to every medical college in the state, however, it is yet to be implemented.

Sources informed that the health department will soon release a notification in this regard.